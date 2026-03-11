Skip to Content
Temps begin a significant rise

today at 6:28 AM
Published 6:00 AM

High pressure will build in across the region, and that ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast well into next week.

Highs will rise from near 90 today well into the 100s by the weekend. Temps will peak next week near 106 degrees!

Heat advisories are popping up from coastal locations into the Inland Empire.

These are likely record-setting temps through the weekend and for the early part of next week. Plan ahead to beat the heat: stay hydrate, find shade, use sunscreen and stay indoors during the hottest part of the day.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

