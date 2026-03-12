Skip to Content
Tracking lots of heat in the coming days

It's heating up here in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures today are in the mid 90s, marking a stark increase compared to yesterday. This all comes as a result of an intense ridge of high pressure dominating the weather pattern over the southwestern US. This ridge is leading to near record-breaking heat today in the valley, with multiple records in the crosshairs next week. Temperatures will continue to gradually rise over the next few days, ahead of an ever-so-slightly cooler day on Saturday, thanks to a passing trough of low pressure. However, the ridge will quickly regain dominance, causing highs to soar into the triple digits.

It's not just a temporary heat wave, either. Our temperature outlook shows us that temperatures are set to remain well above the seasonal average even 6-10 days from now. This is a prolonged and exceptionally warm heat spell. Especially for mid-march. The average high temperature for next week is roughly 81°F. Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety!

Triple-digit heat returns next week. Expect highs significantly above the seasonal norm for the entire forecast period. Skies will be predominantly sunny, and winds will remain calm as well.

