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Local Forecast

Warm this weekend, hot next week

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Published 3:57 PM

It's a warm day here in the Coachella Valley as highs stay in the 90s. Most of the same conditions, with just some slight warming, can be expected for the rest of the weekend. Skies are mostly clear, and the air is dry. These factors will allow for continued heating day after day.

All of this heat comes as a result of a pervasive and intense ridge of high pressure. There is even more high pressure expected to move into the picture for next week. This will cause high temperatures next week to soar well above 100ºF! Heat Advisories are already in place for areas to our west. In fact, the heat advisory extends along the coast all the way up to the Bay Area. An Extreme Heat Watch is already in place toward our east as well. Currently, there are no watches, warnings, or advisories in place for the Coachella Valley. However, one is likely to come in the next few days.

Expect temperatures to climb with each day. Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety and avoid extended or strenuous time in the sun. Above all, remember to drink plenty of water. High temperatures will be around 110ºF by the end of next week. This is about 30º above the seasonal norm!

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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