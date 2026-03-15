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Local Forecast

Tracking extreme, dangerous heat this week

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Published 4:23 PM

It is feeling hot here in the valley. Temperatures this weekend continue to reach the upper 90s, but this heatwave is still just getting started. As a result of intense high pressure continuing to build over the region, temperatures will climb day after day all week. Expect temperatures roughly 30 degrees above average, with highs near 110ºF by the end of the week.

We are already tracking a number of heat-related warnings from the National Weather Service. Out to our west, there are already Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories. Here in the Coachella Valley, we are now under an Extreme Heat Watch for the end of the week. This will be upgraded to a warming as we get closer. As a result of the anticipated heat, we are issuing a First Alert Weather Alert to mirror the National Weather Service's Extreme Heat Warning.

Remember to stay safe and weather aware as temperatures rise this week. Expect sunny skies, dry air, and mostly calm winds during the forecast period.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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