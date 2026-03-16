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Local Forecast

Tracing extreme heat all week here in the valley

Spencer Blum
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Published 3:53 PM

It is dangerously hot this week here in the valley! High pressure is continuing to build into the region. This ridge of high pressure is warming up the atmosphere and leading to record heat here at the surface. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all had days with record-tying heat, and this week will only be hotter. Skies will be sunny, and winds will be mostly calm.

A number of heat-related weather alerts are in place across the entire region. Both here in the Coachella Valley and the LA area are under Extreme Heat Warnings. Other areas, like the Inland Empire and San Diego, are under Heat Advisories (a step up from a "watch"). The Extreme Heat Warning is also in place for areas to our south, east, and north. The extreme heat has prompted us to issue a First Alert Weather Alert for Wednesday through Saturday as highs will soar to near 30° above the seasonal norm!

As mentioned before, a First Alert Weather Alert is in place from Wednesday through Saturday thanks to the extreme heat. Highs will peak on Friday near 110°F! Remember to ALWAYS practice your heat safety!

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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