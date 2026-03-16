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Local Forecast

Valley looks to hit century mark today as we ramp up into extreme heat later this week

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Published 4:41 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We've had three straight days of record-tying heat in Palm Springs. If you've had enough of it already, I'm sorry to report ... we're only going up, up, up from here.

Here's a look at those records! Friday (98), Saturday (97), and Sunday (98).

Conditions warm quickly today. Expect 70s as you're heading out the door this morning and 90s by lunchtime, all ahead of potential triple digits this afternoon! We stay warm into the evening, too.

The heat impacts are widespread. The Coachella Valley will be under an Extreme Heat Watch on Thursday and Friday as we near temps near 110°. This will be upgraded to a Warning as we get closer. To our west, a Heat Advisory begins for much of Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties, as well as the Inland Empire. In LA, that will become an Extreme Heat Warning on Tuesday and linger until the heat eases somewhat into next weekend.

I want to highlight this graphic from the National Weather Service. It's basically certain that we will be shattering existing *monthly* temperature records for the month of March... likely on consecutive days.

To match with the National Weather Service's timing, we are issuing a First Alert Weather Alert on Thursday and Friday as we track the extreme heat. Be sure to practice heat safety this week. Temperatures this high are dangerous any time of the year. It might be March, but it's feeling like the middle of summer – don't get caught off guard by the early-season heat wave!

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Gavin Nguyen

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