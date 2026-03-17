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Local Forecast

Extreme heat in the forecast with a First Alert Weather Alert tomorrow through Saturday

By
Updated
today at 6:05 AM
Published 5:43 AM

High pressure dominates the forecast for the rest of the week, with record highs expected all week long!

A First Alert Weather Alert goes into effect tomorrow along with an Extreme Heat Warning from the National Weather Service.

We're expecting those triple digits to set records, and that can cause heat related problems from dehydration to heat stroke. It's important to take the impact of these temperatures seriously.

The usual summertime safety tips apply!

Highs today will reach the lower 100s, likely setting a record for this date (100).

The temps peak later in the week, with highs hitting 110 degrees. Blistering temps for this time of year, so be prepared. The First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect from tomorrow through Saturday evening.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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