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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert for extreme heat

By
Updated
today at 6:27 AM
Published 6:04 AM

An Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect today and will last through Saturday, with highs setting records through the week and into the weekend.

High pressure across the Desert Southwest will persist well into next week, keeping temps in the triple digits and at record levels.

Highs across the Valley set records yesterday as temps soared into the triple digits for the first time this year.

Highs today are expected to hit 106 degrees. That would also beat the previous record of 95, so it's slam dunk for records today.

Please follow heat safety protocols and stay hydrated through this powerful heatwave.

Temps show little change through the weekend, so the heat remains in place into next week.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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