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Local Forecast

Record heat continues through the weekend

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Published 6:00 AM

Highs hit record levels in many Valley cities yesterday, and with big margins. In Palm Springs, the record temperature exceeded the previous record by a full 11 degrees!

High pressure remains the driving force across the Western U.S. pushing temps well into the triple digits far earlier than we usually expect.

Today, we'll also best the previous record by 10 degrees or so, heading to 108.

Heat safety protocols apply, so be sure you're getting plenty of hydration!

Highs will drop modestly, but we remain in the triple digits well into next week, so temps remain 20 degrees-plus above average as we kick off the Spring season.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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