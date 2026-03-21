First Alert Weather Alert: Extreme heat lingers, but some breezes likely to cool the valley this weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The heat hasn't let up yet! We hit the hottest temperature so far this year in Palm Springs at 108°. While we didn't make it to the 110° mark, that cements us with four consecutive days smashing records, with more heat sticking with us this weekend.

An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place through this evening (8:00 p.m. Saturday) for the Coachella Valley. Our Saturday looks to be a bit cooler than yesterday, but temperatures will still be in the ballpark of 105°-110°. Practice heat safety – especially our seasonal visitors!

Here's a look at highs across the valley today. We should be well into the 100s in most spots, nearing 110 in the east valley.

We warm quickly in Palm Springs! We're looking at 90s by brunch and 100s by lunch. Dinnertime temps become milder as the sun sets.

Breezes are expected to pick up slightly through today. More wind-prone spots could see gusts near 20-30 MPH as early as this morning, becoming more widespread and a bit stronger further into the afternoon and evening. Gusts linger on Sunday, albeit weaker. This onshore flow should help cool temperatures compared to the peak heat we experienced Thursday and Friday.

Our First Alert Weather Alert expires this evening as the extreme heat becomes milder. We're staying consistently in the triple digits for the foreseeable future (still about 15-25° above normal), so continue staying safe in the heat and drink plenty of water! This is still very abnormal for the beginning of spring.

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You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!