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Local Forecast

The record temps continue this week!

By
Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 5:41 AM

Highs will remain near record levels throughout the week. Yesterday, we topped out at 101 and broke a previous record. Today will be essentially the same.

High pressure has moved a bit, sitting slightly off the coast, allowing temps to drop nearly ten degrees from last week. We're still 20 degrees above our seasonal norms (81).

We continue to remind folks to take it easy in the unseasonable heat, and make sure you and your family are staying hydrated!

The heat shows no signs of giving up. All week, we expect highs in the lower 100s.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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