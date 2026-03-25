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Local Forecast

Temps approach record levels this afternoon

By
Updated
today at 6:09 AM
Published 5:57 AM

High pressure once again is taking center stage in our forecast, and that will push temps close to a record later today. The record sits at 100, and we'll top out in the upper 90s today.

That ridge of high pressure will keep temps near 100 degrees for the remainder of the week.

Through the weekend, we'll hover in the lower 100s for highs, but early next week we see some significant cooling.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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