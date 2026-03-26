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Local Forecast

Warm weather continues this week, but cooler weather is on the way

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 3:55 PM
Published 3:44 PM

It's another warm but very comfortable day here in the valley. Temperatures again are hovering around 100°F. The record for the day is 100°, so we are waiting on official confirmation from the weather service to see if we hvae tied or broken the record for the day. Temperatures will stay moderate throughout the evening, with lows getting down to the low 70s/upper 60s. It's going to be a great night to head to downtown Palm Springs for Villagefest.

As we look ahead 6 to 10 days from now, we should expect highs fairly close to the seasonal average. This means we have a cooling trend in the forecast. The ridge of high pressure will continue to gradually weaken. This will allow for low pressure to move into the region around the start of next week. We will start to notice an increase in evening winds starting Sunday. Winds will increase slightly each day. There will also be some clouds this weekend, but highs will remain near 100°F.

Some changes are in store! We will see some increasing clouds on Friday evening, with more clouds on Saturday. Winds will pick up starting Sunday and will play a key role in helping lower temperatures back to the 80s next week.

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Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

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