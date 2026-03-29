Warm Sunday ahead with cooler weather on the way soon

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We're tracking another warm Sunday here in the Coachella Valley! Records remain threatened today despite missing it in Palm Springs by a couple of degrees yesterday as clouds limited our daytime heating. We'll likely see more clouds in the sky today with highs staying warm valley-wide.

Passing clouds remain visible on our water vapor satellite imagery this morning. We stay relatively dry in Palm Springs with dew points in the 30s for most of the day today despite the cloud cover well above us.

We are keeping an eye on some moisture surges. Dew points temperatures could surge somewhat in the East Valley on Sunday, with a higher chance to see an influx of moisture early on Monday. While more dry out west, areas closer to the Salton Sea could see dew points surpass 60°F – definitely getting into the "muggy" territory before things dry out into the afternoons. The National Weather Service notes a surge in gulf moisture would be very early for the season.

High temperatures today remain warm with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

The high pressure ridge that brought this latest round of warmth makes it way further east Sunday and beyond. That, along with a low pressure system, will invite cooler and breezier onshore flow by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures return closer to seasonal, but winds will increase, too. Gusts could be 40-55 MPH through more wind-prone spots like the passes during that time frame. Be sure to check in with your First Alert Weather Team as we track the winds later this week!

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