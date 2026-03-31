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Local Forecast

Gusty winds arrive will cooler temps

By
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Winds will increase this evening, and a Wind Advisory kicks in at 8 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. tomorrow.

Winds will increase through the overnight and remain gusty through Wednesday late into the evening.

A couple of storm systems dropping in from the Pacific will bring those winds, along with temps near seasonal norms for the rest of the week.

Highs today will hover in the middle and upper 80s.

Highs remain in the 80s through Friday before the 90s make a comeback!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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