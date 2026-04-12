Winds continue tonight and into start of the workweek

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a grayer and cooler day in the Coachella Valley. More clouds and some precipitation has been spotted in our mountains (some mountain snow!), though there hasn't been any rain recorded on the valley floor.

The weekend has been marked by winds. The same continues Sunday evening. Expect the winds to be widespread through dinnertime and beyond tonight, so I'd recommend dining inside to avoid dust in your food this evening.

After a brief lull through the early parts of Monday, the winds will restrengthen into the afternoon (primarily after 2 PM). You'll want to keep your windows shut, even though it'll be tempting to open them and cool the house down! Winds continue through dinnertime and overnight before tapering off on Tuesday. Peak gusts in the deserts will be in the ballpark of 35 MPH, with our most wind prone areas potentially reaching around 55 MPH.

As of 4:15 p.m., the South Coast Air Quality Management District also issued a Windblown Dust Advisory due to the winds for the Coachella Valley. It is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday evening.

Some small chances for showers linger through Monday, but like today, expect most of the activity to be in the mountains or off to our west. We still won't rule out any stray showers, though.

Temperatures are a hair cooler with highs dropping into the low to mid 70s across the valley tomorrow. We're a little more than 10°F cooler than usual, which is a comfortable change for us!

We warm up as a calmer and drier pattern sets in by Tuesday, with highs rebounding into the 80s and becoming more seasonal. We could see a return of some Santa Ana winds and dry conditions later in the workweek.

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