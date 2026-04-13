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Local Forecast

Cool and breezy to start the week

By
Updated
today at 6:47 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs today will run some ten degrees below average as fans flee Coachella after weekend one.

An area of low pressure lingers across the Western U.S., bringing winds to 25 m.p.h. and keeping us cooler than normal.

Wind speeds will continue throughout the day, then ease into this evening.

Due to the gusty conditions, a Windblown Dust Advisory remains in place through midnight tonight.

As the winds relax overnight, highs return to near-normal tomorrow and through the week. For Coachella Weekend 2, the forecast looks great with temps in the 80s to near 90.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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