The heat finally eases across the Coachella Valley, but wind and dust are the catch 

Happy Thursday Coachella Valley! If stepping outside this morning felt a little kinder, you weren't imagining it - the heat has finally started to ease. The catch is that the same system giving us the break, is also kicking up the wind and the dust.

Start with the good part. We're running in the low 100s across the valley today, topping out near 103 in Palm Springs and a touch warmer out east in Indio and Coachella. That's some welcomed relief after a stretch this week when we kept brushing up against 110.

We're also seeing some relief in our air quality as smoke from the Shore Fire in Riverside County is thinning out. We're not all the way in the clear, though as an air quality alert for that smoke stays in effect through midnight tonight. A windblown dust advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley through midnight covering Cathedral City, Indio, Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Mecca and La Quinta.

Westerly winds will pick up after dark, and be a big headline heading into Friday. A weak area of low pressure off the West Coast is pulling cooler ocean air inland, helping what's knock down the temperatures, but it's also driving the gusts.

The strongest wind will show up Friday through the San Gorgonio Pass and the north end of the valley where gusts up to 55mph are possible.

Temperatures near or below average will stick around this weekend. Look for low 100s Friday and Saturday, then near 104 on Father's

Don't get too comfortable. The relief will be short. Temperatures climb right back up next week, pushing past 110 by Tuesday and reaching 112 or higher by Wednesday. The National Weather Service is already warning of major heat risk for the middle of next week.

Take advantage of the weather through the weekend, and stay tuned for updates on your forecast on air and online at KESQ.com.