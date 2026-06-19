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Local Forecast

Breezy and mild conditions through the weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:25 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Winds remain breezy this morning and there is a Windblown Dust Advisory in place through 11 a.m. tomorrow.

So far, Air Quality remains in the "Good" or "Moderate" range today throughout the Valley.

Highs are actually coming in slightly below average all weekend long. Today you can expect temps close to 102 degrees.

The comfortable conditions last all weekend, but by midweek next week highs soar again in the lower one-teens.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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