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Local Forecast

Below Seasonal to End Spring

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Published 4:11 AM

Summer begins early Sunday morning as we come to the end of a cooling trend that has held us below average temperatures for this holiday weekend.

These conditions will not stick around long, though. With the low pressure system trending weaker off the coast of Northern California, temperatures will swiftly climb into next week.

We continue to track air quality in the valley, as it remains in the good or moderate range.

Enjoy the below-average temperatures near 103° for this Father's Day, but take necessary precautions for potential HeatRisk as we head into the first week of summer.

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Matthew Pearce

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