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Local Forecast

Below Seasonal to Start Summer, Warming Trend Begins

By
Updated
today at 5:55 AM
Published 4:56 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Father's Day features below-average temperatures before the first week of summer brings warmer weather to the Coachella Valley.

Brunch temperatures are favorable, with readings crossing into the triple digits by 1p.m. Highs will continue to climb upwards of 104° later this afternoon, just shy of our average for this time of year at 105°.

Wind gusts remain above 30 mph in Thousand Palms with sustained winds steadily increasing towards 20 mph by 4 p.m.

Dew points have come down to the low 40s and high 30s, helping temperatures warm more efficiently during the day while also providing more comfortable conditions.

Father's Day not only marks this year's start of summer, but also the beginning a warming trend into next week. Temperatures will push upwards of 111° by Thursday, tying the hottest temp recorded so far this year. However, a low-pressure trough should help ease temperatures back down, bringing readings below average again by next weekend.

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Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Matthew Pearce

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