Warming trend on the way as summer officially begins

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Welcome to summer! Today marked the summer solstice, officially kicking off the hottest time of the year. We'll be experiencing a warming trend for the first half of the week, just in time for the occasion.

We enjoyed below-average weather for the past few days, but temperatures climb from here. Expect highs a touch above seasonal tomorrow: near 106°F for Palm Springs.

The average high for tomorrow's date is 105°F, so we'll be just a hair above that mark. Expect a pleasant morning before crossing the century mark around lunchtime. An afternoon by the pool is never out of the question this time of year!

It's a bit of a roller coaster this week. We'll warm closer to 110°F by Wednesday, when the heat is expected to peak. We could see an influx of monsoonal moisture by Tuesday, increasing our humidity. That would, in turn, lower our highs (though the humidity would make it feel hotter than it is) and limit our overnight cooling, which will contribute to locally moderate to major HeatRisk in the deserts.

Thursday and Friday looks to be cooler with stronger onshore flow/winds, which will help push out any lingering moisture. It looks to be more comfortable next weekend after a hot & humid workweek.

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