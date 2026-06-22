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Local Forecast

Heat increasing this week

By
Updated
today at 6:25 AM
Published 5:55 AM

High pressure building in will heat things up through midweek. Highs today will jump by five degrees from yesterday.

Temps will be close to our seasonal norms (105) and will continue to rise through Wednesday.

There are heat and air quality issues around SoCal, but so far no advisories, watches or warnings for the Coachella Valley.

Highs will rise steadily through midweek, then gradually settle back to normal levels, maybe even a few degrees below average!

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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