Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Heat and humidity today

By
New
Published 6:51 AM

Highs will push close to 110 this afternoon, and higher humidity lingers as well.

Humidity has been an issue the last couple of days, but drier conditions are on the way. Today dew points will remain high until later this evening. High pressure hovering over West Texas is helping to push heat and humidity into the region.

Temps will cool substantially into the weekend, with highs in the lower 100s and evening upper 90s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.