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Local Forecast

Gusty winds through the pass as a cooler weekend settles into the Coachella Valley 

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Updated
today at 3:20 PM
Published 3:09 PM

It's hot today, but the wind will be the real headline this evening. Palm Springs climbed to 100 degrees and of us landed with a high in the low 100s. A trough dropping into the Great Basin is helping crank up the wind through the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Across the valley floor it was a warm, breezy Friday. Palm Springs sat near 100 in the early afternoon, while Indio and Thermal ran a touch warmer, around 103. Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta and Coachella all landed in the low 100s.

The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory up for the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning through 5 p.m. Sunday. West winds of 35 to 45 mph are expected, with gusts of 50 to 65 mph and locally higher near Whitewater, Windy Point and Snow Creek. The Coachella Valley floor is breezy but is not currently under any advisory, and no windblown dust advisory is in effect.

The weekend turns cooler. Saturday is the windiest day sunny with a high near 98 and gusty afternoon winds. Sunday is the coolest, with highs in the mid-90s before the wind eases. Both days run below the late-June normal of about 105. Temperatures climb back toward 100 and beyond next week.

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Garrett Hottle

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