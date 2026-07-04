Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Fantastic firework forecast as warmup continues!

By
Published 3:27 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Happy Fourth of July! As you gear up to head to one of the valley's many firework shows, we're looking at some really nice, seasonal weather that feels close to what it should this time of year.

Here's a breakdown of temperatures for the evening in Palm Springs. Fireworks kick off at Sunrise Park at 9 o'clock, and with temperatures getting milder into the evening, it will feel fantastic!

Winds tick up ever so slightly, but I don't anticipate any major impacts for most July 4th celebrations tonight.

Tomorrow, we're looking at hotter temperatures as we steadily climb closer to the 110° mark. By Wednesday and Thursday next week, expect temperatures to peak in the one-teens. A low pressure system by next weekend gives us some potential to subtly cool off, but we'll certainly be on the hotter side through the workweek.

I'll be LIVE in Palm Springs at 6 and 6:30 p.m. tonight! I'll have your forecast ahead of many of the firework shows and other Fourth of July celebrations on the way... be sure to tune in!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.