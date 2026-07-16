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Local Forecast

Heat & humidity bring a chance of monsoonal thunderstorms

By
Updated
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:06 AM

The Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through this evening, as temps soar to 110, and humidity remains extremely high.

Highs today will climb to 110, and slowly cool into the weekend.

Dew points will be elevated as well, hovering in the 60s through the evening hours.

The moisture surge could result in some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, but more likely tomorrow.

As we head into the weekend, the humidity gradually dries out, and temps actually remain at or below our seasonal norms (109).

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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