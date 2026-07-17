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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert for monsoonal thunderstorms

By
Updated
today at 6:40 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Monsoonal moisture lingers today with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, so the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert through this evening. The potential exists for thunderstorms, heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

The best chance of storms is later this afternoon, then humidity should ease into the weekend.

Humidity remains quite high, with dew points well into the 60s today.

Temps are slightly cooler today, hovering just below our seasonal norms.

We will be slightly drier this weekend, and highs remain slightly below normal. Monsoonal moisture returns by midweek next week.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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