First Alert Weather Alert issued for strong winds today

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday, April 19th as strong west winds impact the region. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Coachella Valley until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday. Be prepared for a reduction in visibility at times due to blowing sand and dust.

Gusts up to 60 MPH are expected around the San Gorgonio Pass. Take the time now to secure lightweight items around your yard, like patio umbrellas and potted plants, that can easily be blown over.

Wind will remain a factor throughout the week, mainly with breezy conditions through the next system's arrival Thursday/Friday and winds will strengthen once more. Temperatures will cool through the week, even dropping into the 70s on Friday.

Temperatures will reverse and begin a warming trend this weekend, reaching the upper 90s early next week.

