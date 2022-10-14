First Alert Weather Alert Saturday due to storm potential

An area of low pressure that is ushering more moisture into Southern California is generating showers and thunderstorms across the mountains and deserts. The primary concern is heavy rain that could lead to runoff flooding in low-lying areas, including desert roadways.

A Flood Watch has been issued from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until 5:00 a.m. Sunday due to the chance for significant rainfall in the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities.

Be prepared to take action should flooding occur where you are. Turn around; don't drown.

Activity will increase around Riverside County through Saturday afternoon. With a better chance for widespread rain late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Rainfall could reach over 0.25" here in the Valley, with higher totals in areas adjacent to us. Residual moisture could lead to storm development in mountain areas and the desert Sunday afternoon.

