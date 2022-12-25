First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring rain to Southland

While conditions remain mild across the region with above-normal daytime temperatures, change arrives quickly in the days ahead. Increasing cloud cover can be expected through the night ahead of a trough of low pressure bringing rain, some mountain snow, and cooler days by the middle of the week.

Spotty showers will be possible early Tuesday, but the main event begins late Tuesday night, with rain moving in from areas farther west. A few tenths of an inch of overall rainfall accumulation are possible for this first round of possible precipitation, though limited for the Coachella Valley compared to areas west. Snow levels in the mountains will start high, eventually dropping below 7,000 ft. Wednesday.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued starting late Tuesday and continuing into early Wednesday. More rain is possible with a second wave of moisture arriving by the upcoming New Year's Weekend. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we continue to track these changes.

