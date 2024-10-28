Forging a future: Local voters cast ballots with opening of 20 vote centers in Riverside County

The future of America and the Coachella Valley is on the hearts and minds of many voters this election. Across the state and at the local level, many races are at a dead heat. Leading up to Nov. 5th, some voters tell us they are ready to vote, but anticipation of how the election will play out is of concern.

"Everybody has a voice and that's kind of what America is based off of," Cathedral City resident Matthew Beellomo said.

The future of America and the Coachella Valley is on the hearts and minds of many voters this election.

Across the state and at the local level, many races are at a dead heat. (KESQ)

"I'm trying to do early voting."

He is one of the several residents of Riverside County at the Palm Springs Public library participating in-person early voting.



"We all owe it to our kids," he explained.

"We all have a future, and we want our kids to have a good life here."

The community room inside the library is one of the 20 voting centers open in Riverside County where you can vote right now.

"Riverside county is a voter choice act county, which means that you can go to any vote center and cast your ballot," said Elizabeth Florer, a public information officer with the Riverside County Registrars of the Voters office. "You don't have to go to a specific site"

Voters walk in and out of the community room at the Palm Desert Public Library. This is one of 20 voting centers open in Riverside County, where residents can vote in Person. 130 additional voting centers will open Saturday, Nov. 2 in Riverside County according to the Registrar of the Voters Office. (KESQ)

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters office announced their opening last week, and said 130 additional offices will open, on Saturday Nov. 2.

Until then, voters can utilize the 20 open voting centers, where they can vote in-person or return their completed vote-by-mail ballot.

Additionally, 106 official ballot drop-locations are available in Riverside County, and will remain available through 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to the Regestrar of Voters office.

"The only thing of importance is to make sure your ballot has been stamped by Nov. 5th on election day and received in our office no later than Nov. 12 in order to be counted," Florer said.

Ahead of Election Day, Florer explained her office has been expectedly busy.



"I mean we can definitely feel it's one week till election." "It's a good kind chaos," she said.

Inside the community room at the Palm Desert Public Library where voters cast their ballot in the 2024 Election. (KESQ)



"We just went and voted!"

A married couple living in Palm Desert explained as they walked out of the community room after having just voted.

"In person, in person."

They say voting in person provides them peace of mind.

The sentiment wasn't universal among voters spoken to outside the community room. A difference in opinion on who someone's voting for, or how they go about voting, understandably won't be uniform in any election.

"You know, it's actually surprising," Florer explained. "We get about 60 percent that vote by mail in Riverside County"

But while what put we put down our ballots may different, the communities we vote in, we share.

"We're all Americans and it's always important to vote, and that's the thing."

You can find more information on how and where to vote in Riverside County at this link.

A more comprehensive list with dates and hours of operation, as well as a map of vote centers and ballot drop off locations are available at voteinfo.net.

A list of ballot drop off locations and hours of operation in Riverside County can be found here.

A list of vote center locations and hours of operation in Riverside County can be found here.