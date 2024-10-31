Addressing ballot concerns in the Coachella Valley

There's been a couple of instances of Riverside County voters receiving multiple mail-in ballots.

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle went to speak with voters and officials about the issue.

We hear concerns pretty frequently from viewers about the voting by mail process and it's easy to get confused and know your vote is counted.

"We only do this once a year and so the main reason we called KESQ, is because we want people to know," Mary Locklear, a Coachella Valley voter, News Channel 3.

Locklear said she is concerned after receiving multiple ballots in the mail and there was also more confusion after talking with the election office.

This election features a two-card ballot system. Voters get an A card and B card, which equals one vote. So, A plus B equals one.

Others have reached out to News Channel 3 about why they are getting multiple mail in ballot packets. We spoke about this with county officials, who said there's a couple instances that might happen.

For example, if a voter updates their registration at the DMV after a ballot has already been issued to the voter.

Another, would be if a voter reports they haven't received one.

The Registrars office says in that instance, they would send a replacement,