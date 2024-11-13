Skip to Content
Your Vote

Republican Ken Calvert wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 41st Congressional District

Local Rep. Ken Calvert speaks on the House floor ahead of a vote on the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, which he sponsored (5/16/24)
U.S. House of Representatives
Local Rep. Ken Calvert speaks on the House floor ahead of a vote on the Israel Security Assistance Support Act, which he sponsored (5/16/24)
By
Updated
today at 1:21 PM
Published 12:53 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Ken Calvert won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday.

Calvert faced a rematch against his 2022 Democratic opponent, Will Rollins, in a competitive district east of Los Angeles that Republican Donald Trump narrowly carried in 2020.

Now elected to a 17th term, Calvert remains the longest-serving Republican in the California congressional delegation. The Associated Press declared Calvert the winner at 3:45 p.m. EST.

Check Out Local Election Results Here

Results as of Noon on Nov. 13, 2024

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Calvert faced a rematch against his 2022 Democratic opponent, Will Rollins, in a competitive district east of Los Angeles that Republican Donald Trump narrowly carried in 2020.

Now elected to a 17th term, Calvert remains the longest-serving Republican in the California congressional delegation.

The Associated Press declared Calvert the winner at 3:45 p.m. EST.

Calvert declared victory on Tuesday, issuing a statement:

There's been no word from Rollins or his campaign as of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content