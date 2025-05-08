Toni Atkins, California gubernatorial candidate and former state Senate leader, discusses campaign

California Senate leader Toni Atkins is hoping to be the state's first female and LGBTQ governor.

The San Diego Democrat made history as the first out lesbian to be assembly speaker, as well as the first woman and LGBTQ person to lead the senate.

Atkins is hoping her long resume in elected office, coupled with her boundary-breaking profile, is the winning formula to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom next year.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut sat down with her today at the "Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast" in Palm Springs.

"I want to continue to work on things that matter to everyday Californians: cost of living, affordable housing, cost of healthcare, and of course, making sure we respect everyone's rights to be who they are and to live a good quality of life in California,"

Atkins was honored today with the "Harvey Milk Leadership Award."