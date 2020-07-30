Police investigating two early morning shootings in Coachella and Rancho Mirage

Closed Captioning

Coachella Valley police were investigating two unrelated shootings early Thursday morning, one in Coachella, the other in Rancho Mirage. Neither were fatal.

Coachella Police arrested a man deputies say fired three guns at another person at approximately 12:45 a.m.

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies said they received reports of a shooting on Calle Camacho and Avenue 52 and found a person there who was not injured but said they'd been shot at.

Deputies later said they contacted the unidentified suspect and found him in possession of three handguns.

He was arrested at the scene and was been booked for the negligent discharge of a firearm. Deputies said the victim was not an apparent target.

In Rancho Mirage, a second investigation was underway Thursday morning into an overnight shooting involving a man who was driving in a car.

A man who was suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into the Eisenhower Health Emergency Room at just before 2:30 a.m.

Deputies said they spoke with the man, who said he did not know who shot him while he was driving in the city.

There was no indication that the two shootings were connected in any way.

