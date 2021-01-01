Chipotle looking to add 75 crew members in the Coachella Valley

Jobs

If you're looking for work heading into the new year, this week's "Now Hiring" employer may be the right dish for you. Chipotle is looking to hire 75 more crew members here in the Coachella Valley.

No experience is required, and once you start off, there are opportunities for growth.

"They can take on lead positions, whether it's overseeing the food line, overseeing the expedition of kind of the final product to our guests," said a Chipotle spokesperson.

PPE is provided for each employee, along with other precautions to keep employees safe.

"We go through wellness check making sure that you're not showing any symptoms, and of course we've layered in the coronavirus symptoms," the spokesperson added.

Health, dental, and vision benefits are offered, as well as sick pay that is available on the day you start and there is a special benefit for students.

"Tuition reimbursement up to 100% to 50 to 50 a year or our debt-free degree," the spokesperson said. "A Chipotle employee, can join the company and after four months and working 15 hours a week, you can get a debt-free degree with six universities in over 75 programs, with no money out of pocket."

It's a place that not only looks to cultivate a better world but also a better work environment

"I think that's why people stay at the end of the day, we've got these amazing benefits and great people. And I think a place where you belong. And be completely who you are and can contribute. I think that's one thing you should know," the spokesperson said.

To apply, visit https://jobs.chipotle.com/