Now Hiring: ‘Right at Home’ in Palm Desert

"Right at Home" in Palm Desert provides non-medical care for seniors in their homes around the Coachella Valley.

Franchise owner Frank Billante said they are almost always in need of new caregivers as the demand is constantly growing.

"We're looking for really an empathetic person that really wants a job, that's willing to kind of you know spend quality time and take really good care of our senior population," Billante.

Billante said that experience is not necessary and that there are plenty of training opportunities for caregivers to learn new skills.

"That we can enhance the caregiver's skills so they can grow with our company as their skills grow, right, so their ability to make a little bit more money, their ability to be more attractive in different aspects of their care, which will help them, our main goal is," Billante said.

Billante says that the support his administrative staff provides for caregivers sets 'right at home' apart from other homecare providers.

"We're solely here to support the caregivers right, we're here for them. If they're happy and they feel like they're getting what they need from us," Billante said. "We really value them and i really feel like we try to go above and beyond and just in the recognition, training, support, Billante said.

"Right at Home" offers flexible scheduling, dependant of the caregiver's needs. They are also looking to hire a part-time nurse to help train new caregivers.

You can learn more about: https://www.rightathome.net/palm-springs/where-we-care/palm-desert-home-care