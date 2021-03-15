Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio to host weekend job fair

Jobs

An in-person job fair will be held this weekend at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, which is looking to fill upwards of 50 jobs, it was announced today.

The event will take place Saturday in the casino's Special Events Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The casino, which is owned by the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, is looking for new employees in a variety of departments, including housekeeping, public safety, food and beverage services.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, applicants must wear face coverings and submit to a temperature screening prior to entering the building.

Prospective employees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress professionally. Managers will be on-site doing interviews.

Available jobs can be viewed at https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment/.

While large-scale concerts remain on hold, the casino is offering several concerts per week at its smaller venues, along with access to several restaurants and bars amid coronavirus-related protocols.

Fantasy Springs is located at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.