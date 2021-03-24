Now Hiring: Have fun with the sun with the Desert Recreation District

Jobs

The Desert Recreation District is looking to fill a variety of full time, part time, and seasonal positions at locations across the Coachella Valley.

Public information and marketing officer Noelle Furon said that they are also looking for lifeguards, and for contractors to lead some of their classes. All lifeguards must have their certification before they apply.

She said that whether you're looking to work with kids or adults, the best candidates just love working with the community.

Furon said that district employees all work together, and that there are lots of opportunities for growth and advancement.

The Desert Recreation District offers medical and dental insurance, as well as retirement plans, for full time employees. Part time employees also have access to vacation time and some retirement benefits.

Furon also said that the district is always looking for volunteers, which she said is a great way to get your foot in the door.

If the Desert Recreation District sounds like the right fit for you, you can head to their website to apply.