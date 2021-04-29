Now Hiring: Give back to the community with Revivals

Jobs

Revivals, a resale store chain that helps support DAP Health, said that giving back never goes out of style.

Director of retail for DAP Health, Dane Koch, said that they are staffing their newest location, set to open in Indio in early May.

Koch said that they have part time and full time positions open, and they are also hiring at their Palm Springs location.

Koch said "regardless of the job, whether you're in the back room or you're on the front lines, customer service absolutely is number one for us." He said that experience is not necessary for all positions, but you must be willing to learn.

Koch described the environment at Revivals as exciting and fast paced, and said that "unlike most retailers every day is different for us. We have no idea what's coming in our back door. And every day is just a different experience."

Depending on the position, Revivals offers a health care program, as well as a 401K program and vacation time.

Koch said that although the organization is small, there is room for growth and they always offer positions internally first.

Koch said that the team at Revivals is able to bring style and quality to the valley at affordable prices, and that they are dedicated to their mission of supporting DAP Health with 100% of their profits.

If you want to learn more about positions at all of their locations or to apply, check out the DAP website.