Now Hiring: The Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

Jobs

The Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa is looking to fill positions all across the resort.

"We want to hire folks that really want to come in and just make a name for themselves and really provide great customer service, a lot of smiling. A lot of using the guest names and things of that nature. Really outgoing people," said Mike Waddell, the resort's general manager.

Waddell says that they especially need more housekeepers and life guards.

"We have our beautiful new high tides water park that we just opened and we have a 450 foot laser River, which requires lifeguards," Waddell added.

Waddell says that the resort just completed an $8 million renovation project, making it an exciting time to join the team. He added that you don't need experience to apply.

"You do not need to have your lifeguard certification. If you don't have it, we will provide a class for you to get your certification. Same housekeeping, we would train you and show you the ropes," Waddell said. "Hyatt is a great company to work for. I think we offer some of the most competitive benefits in the industry."

The Hyatt Regency offers health insurance and a 401K plan in addition to other benefits. But Waddell says that the best perk is the 12 comped night that employees get annually to use at any Hyatt hotel.

"If you'd like to travel or you're interested in traveling Hyatt is a great company to work for," Waddell said.

Waddell says that he started his career with Hyatt 23 years ago as a doorman and has worked his way up through the company.

"I think that this industry provides great room for growth, great room for whether you want to stay at the same hotel and in the same location for 30 years, or you want a 30 year career of traveling and seeing the world," Waddell said.

If you're ready to start a career with the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort and Spa, click here to apply.