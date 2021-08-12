Palm Springs International Airport hosting a job fair to fill more than 80 positions

Jobs

A job fair to fill positions in 14 companies at the Palm Springs International Airport will be held at the end of August, it was announced today.

PSP will hold a job fair at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the airport announced.

The fair will host 14 companies looking to fill more than 80 positions at the airport. United Airlines, Atlantic Aviation and Hertz Corporation are among the companies that will be present to fill positions from customer service representatives to taxi drivers.

Applicants are urged to apply online prior to the convention, and interviews will be conducted at the event. PSP also requests applicants bring printed resumes to the fair.

The event will be held in the Primrose Room of the Palm Springs Convention Center, off 277 north Avenida Caballeros.

Additional information can be found at https://palmspringsairport.com/jobfair/.