Now Hiring: The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa looks to fill nearly 50 open positions

The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa is looking to fill nearly 50 open positions.

"We have everything from engineers, restaurant staff, from dishwashers to the front of the house team servers and dining room attendants as well as cooks, and various positions in our housekeeping department as well," said Stefanie Pagela, the director of human resources for the resort.

Pagela said that experience is necessary for some positions but for others, they are willing to train people.

"It's about customer service and being able to work as a team," Pagela said.

Pagela said that the best candidates have what she calls, a heart for hospitality.

Located in Palm Desert, the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa boasts multiple pools, golf courses, restaurants, and more.





"We have a beautiful resort with just so much to offer, not only our guests from our new JW entertainment zone, and our many restaurants but we also just have so much as an associate," Pagela said.

Pagela added that Marriott offers medical, dental, and vision insurance as well as paid time-off and a retirement. The company also offers tuition reimbursement to employees.

"And one of most people's favorite and definitely mine are our travel perks," Pagela said.

Pagela said that employees get discounts at Marriott hotels, making it possible to travel locally or see the world. She says that at Marriott, they strive to have a culture where they put people first, including employees.

"I think our culture makes it a great place to work," Pagela said. "We'd love to promote from within we have many of our team who have been promoted into different roles."

To apply, visit careers.marriott.com