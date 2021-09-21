Now Hiring: Join a team of champions to help prepare for the BNP Paribas Open

Jobs

The first ever Fall edition of the BNP Paribas Open is coming up soon, and now you can join the team that is making it happen.

Desert Champions and their partners are looking to fill about 100 seasonal positions from retail, food and beverage and more.

Part-time and full-time positions are open according to Marketing Director Philippe Dore.

"We have several several jobs. so even if you're out of college or looking for part time work, no experience needed. there's there's an opportunity for everybody," said Dore.

Full-time positions include sales coordinator and accountant, that do require experience.

Desert Champions also says they have several other events coming up, which will bring even more seasonal openings.

"We've got the pickleball nationals coming up, we have World Team tennis coming up, there's an Iron Man coming up here in November".

The BNP Paribas Open will be back in the desert in March, and Dore said that they will be looking for more help then as well.

"The BNP Paribas Open is the crown jewel here in the valley. You can tell it's similar to what Coachella does. You know when it's tennis season, like we call it, it's tennis paradise. It's a beautiful area. So it's wonderful to work here."

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to go to bnpparibasopen.com/get-involved.

