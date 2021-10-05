Morongo hosting two job fairs in October

Jobs

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and Casino Morongo will be hosting two job fairs in October as they seek to hire dozens of new team members.

The job fairs will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom.

Morongo is seeking to fill positions for a variety of departments including cash operations, count room, entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality, housekeeping, promotions, public safety, and surveillance.

Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to attending the event, you can do so at

http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

"Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, and team members are empowered with the skills and tools to succeed through job training and tuition reimbursement programs, and a promote-from-within policy," reads a news release by Morongo.

Morongo also added that benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals.

Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.

As one of the largest employers in Riverside County, Morongo provides thousands of local jobs and generates nearly $3 billion in annual economic activity.

For more information, you can visit http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment