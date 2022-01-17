Fantasy Springs hosting job fair on Jan. 27 to fill over 90 positions

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is hosting a job fair later this month to fill more than 90 positions.

The casino is hosting a company-wide Career Expo on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Special Events Center.

Managers will be on hand to personally interview candidates for exciting careers in a variety of positions including:

Restaurant Server,

Sous Chef,

Restaurant Manager,

Baker,

Cook,

Cash Ops,

Cage Cashier,

Main Banker,

Table Games Dealers and

Floor Supervisors,

And many more

The first 50 job seekers that complete an in-person application will receive a $50 gift card.

The company said that candidates should come with their resume in hand and dressed for an interview.

Prospective applicants can view all job opportunities at www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment/.

“Fantasy Springs truly values our team members and is looking to offer employment that has long-term stability. Many of our employees have been with us for over five, 10 — even 20 years,” said Human Resources Director Robert Silverang. “We offer incredible incentives such as free meals for team members, employee discounts on hotel, restaurant, golf and entertainment, company-wide parties for holidays, employee of the quarter awards, and more. We take great pride in treating our team members with respect and are guided by our core values of family, entertainment, professionalism and passion.”

The company touted having over 1,000 full- and part-time employees. Fantasy Springs offers numerous perks including on the job training, competitive wages, opportunity for advancement, attractive benefit packages, generous paid-time-off, medical, dental and vision insurance, tuition reimbursement, 401K, employee assistance program, and special recognition for those who best exemplify Fantasy Springs’ values.

For more information, visit https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com