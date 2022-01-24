Morongo Casino hosting five job fairs starting on Jan. 25; Seeks to hire several hundred

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is hosting a job fair for five straight weeks as it looks to hire several hundred team members.

The first job event is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom. Other job fairs are scheduled for Feb. 3, Feb. 9, Feb. 15, and Feb. 23.

The job fairs will include positions and the opportunity for on-the-spot offers for several departments including cash operations, count room, entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality, housekeeping, promotions, public safety and surveillance, and the Morongo Travel Center.

The events will also feature positions at Marketplace, a new upscale food hall concept featuring seven gourmet eateries by “Top Chef” star Fabio Viviani. Set to open this spring, the Marketplace will allow diners to pay a single fee to experience gourmet dishes from Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and regions across South America, Asia, and the Southern United States.

Morongo benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members.

Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling, and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon.

Candidates are advised to complete an online application prior to attending the event, available at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.