Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs hosting job fair on Thursday

Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs will host a job fair this week with full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available.

The job fair will take place on February 24 from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at Compass Rose Ballroom at the Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs. The resort is located at 1600 N. Indian Drive.

Resort officials say that all those seeking employment in restaurant/culinary, hotel and spa services are encouraged to attend.

Full-time positions available positions include: Culinary Line Cook, Prep Cook, Servers, Kitchen Supervisor, Room Attendant, Housekeeper, Nail Technician, Night Audit Agent and PBX Operator.

Seasonal positions include: Bartender, Barback, Pool Attendant and Recreation.

Culinary positions will receive a $500 incentive, $250 upon hire and another $250 after 90 days.

"Employees at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs embrace the fun at work philosophy and enjoy the many perks which include food and room discounts at other Margaritaville Resorts," officials wrote.

Full-time employees are also eligible for the company 401k plan upon hire.