Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is hosting a job fair to fill more than 70 positions

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, May 4 as it looks to hire more than 70 team members.

Fantasy Springs is looking to fill a variety of positions such as Restaurant Server, Restaurant Manager, Beverage Bartenders/Servers, Cook, Cash Ops, Cage Cashier, Main Banker, Table Games/Floor Supervisors, Engineering, Public Safety and openings at the Hotel, and more.

Managers will be on hand to conduct interviews and hire candidates on the spot. If hired, new team members will receive a $50 gift card upon completing orientation.

The job fair will take place at the Special Events Center at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4.

For more information, and to view current job listings visit, www.FantasySpringsResort.com/employment/